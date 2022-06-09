Leading Off (6/9/22)

Illegal Handgun Switches Have Federal Investigators Concerned. When placed on the back of a gun, the illegal devices can change a handgun into a mini-machine gun. In recent months, local ATF agents have been confiscating switches nearly every week but recent busts revealed the problem may become harder to get a handle on.

Lawsuit Filed To Stop Texas From Investigating Families of Trans Children. The ACLU and Lambda Legal filed a lawsuit on behalf of three Texas families that challenges Gov. Greg Abbott’s directive to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate parents who provide gender-affirming care to their transgender children. The Briggle family, who hosted Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton for dinner, are one of the families suing.

Dallas County Monkeypox Patient Fled Mexico Instead of Isolating. Mexican health officials said Tuesday that the individual Dallas County health officials have identified as having monkeypox sought treatment for his symptoms in Vallarta, Mexico, and instead of isolating, packed his bags and flew home. The CDC is now working with its Mexican counterpart, but experts say he will likely not face charges.

DART Light Rail Tunnels Undergoing Maintenance. If you’re a regular DART light rail rider, you may want to take note of your stop and commute time today. DART will be performing maintenance on its tunnels today through Sunday, which means some will need to catch shuttle buses.

