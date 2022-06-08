Leading Off (6/8/22)

Trinity River Levee Work Begins. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officially began a $223 million project to raise the levees between 2 feet and 6 feet not far from the West Dallas neighborhoods of Ledbetter and Eagle Ford. Construction began last month, but the groundbreaking happened on Tuesday. A new pump station will go in and existing ones will be updated. This is separate from planned levee work farther south, near the Cedars and Cadillac Heights. The other fold here: to build the new levees, the Corps will be digging borrow pits in the exact area where the Harold Simmons Park is planned. That project is on hold until this one wraps up, which will be 2024 at the earliest.

Driver Critically Injures Pedestrian in Uptown. The driver of an SUV was traveling in the wrong direction on Cole Avenue at about midnight Sunday and struck a pedestrian. That individual was critically injured. Police are searching for the driver, hoping damage to the SUV’s front end will generate some tips.

Centurion American Plans to Sell Singing Hills Land to Hoque Global. Literal big deal down in southern Dallas, near UNT Dallas. Five years ago, the developer Mehrdad Moayedi asked the Dallas City Council to create a barbell-shaped TIF that would allow a housing project in Far North Dallas to help pay down tax credits for a mixed-use project near UNT’s southern campus. Moayedi had teamed up with state Sen. Royce West to create a new board that would govern what goes into those 300 acres near Interstate 20, in Singing Hills. And now, Moayedi’s Centurion American has reportedly thrown in the towel and plans to sell the land to the developer Mike Hoque’s Hoque Global. Hoque says he plans to build “hundreds of single-family homes, 1,500 apartments, 1.5 million square feet of commercial space, and more than 50 acres of open green space.”

