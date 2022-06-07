Leading Off (6/7/22)

New Trail Around Fair Park. The DMN’s Sharon Grigsby brings great news about a pedestrian and bike trail that will connect with existing and planned parts of our trail network. She ends her report this way: “Imagine biking to World Cup games from the Santa Fe Trail into Fair Park or from Lagow Street and the Spine Trail. How cool would that be? It’s looking more and more like Dallas—at long last—did the right thing when it turned over Fair Park’s keys to that then-little-known nonprofit. Fair Park First, in turn, continues to step up on behalf of its neighbors, the entire city and our beloved crown jewel.”

Edit Board Argues to Keep WRR. The City Council will vote tomorrow on the future of WRR, the city-owned classical music station. The DMN editorial board argues that the city should not sell the station but instead turn over its management to KERA.

Robot Trucks Hit North Texas Roads. Autonomous 26-foot box trucks will begin next month making deliveries to 34 area Sam’s Club stores. What could go wrong?

Baby Formula En Route. About 110,000 pounds of Nestle NAA SupremePro Stage1 infant formula will arrive Thursday in Fort Worth on a flight from Germany. Dirk Nowitzki and Maxi Kleber are both from Germany. That has nothing to do with baby formula. Just thought I’d mention it.

Dallas Still Fighting Strip Clubs. The city will appeal a federal judge’s ruling that it cannot force sexually oriented businesses to close at 2 a.m. My mom always said nothing good ever happens after 2 a.m., but my mom wasn’t a stripper.

