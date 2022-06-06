Leading Off (6/6/22)

14-Year-Old Killed, 19-Year-Old Wounded in Shooting Near Old East Dallas Work Yard Park. It happened around 1 a.m. Saturday morning. The 14-year-old was shot in the head and died at the hospital; the 19-year-old was shot in the hand and is in stable condition. This comes after a 15-year-old, Noel King, was shot and killed at Derrick Geter Park early Friday morning.

Dallas Pride Parade Returns to Fair Park. It was the first one since 2019, so plenty of people were ready and willing to risk dehydration on a 92-degree day.

It’s Getting Hotter. Could be looking at 101 on Friday, a record and earlier than normal for that kind of heat, so that’s fun.

Two Women Wounded in Shooting Outside OT Tavern. It happened early Sunday morning. The Lower Greenville bar was where 20-year-old Cameron Ray was shot and killed in March.

Rangers Blow It Late, Lose Game, Series to Mariners. Martin Perez gave up three runs, so he also lost his league lead in ERA. I’m fully a casual here, and it seems like the only two versions of the Rangers I hear about are “back at .500, let’s goooo!” and “oh damn three games under again, what’s happening?” We are currently at the latter; look for the former end of week.

