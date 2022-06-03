Leading Off (6/3/22)

Man Breaks Into DMA, Destroys Ancient Art. Police say 21-year-old Brian Hernandez hurled a metal chair through the Dallas Museum of Art’s glass door then proceeded to break four pieces of art: three ancient Greek objects and one more recent Native American effigy bottle. Apparently, he was angry with his girlfriend, so he lashed out. The initial $5 million estimate could wind up being “a fraction” of what it all really cost. (And not to victim blame here because this is awful and terrible and unbelievably stupid, but shouldn’t it be more difficult to gain access to the museum? It was only six years ago that we gained access to the museum’s vault with a house key—the keyhole was stripped.)

Carbone’s Sues Carbone. Longtime Dallas restaurateur Julian Barsotti is suing the New York-based restaurant group that opened the splashy Carbone down the street from his homey neighborhood Italian spot Carbone’s. The Dallas restaurant opened in 2012; Carbone opened in New York in 2013. Barsotti says his restaurant has received 1,400 confused callers and points to grocery stores that have used the logo for Carbone’s next to products sold by Carbone. Confused? Barsotti hopes so. He’ll need to prove it in court.

15-Year-Old Shot Dead in Dallas Park. Police got a call just after midnight reporting a fight at Derek L. Geter Park, in southeast Oak Cliff. Three victims had been shot, one was killed. Police say the suspects fled in “private vehicles” but had no other information.

Electricity Costs Darn Near Double What It Was Last Year. The increase is 70 percent compared to the beginning of last summer. Plans are selling on average for 18.48 cents per kilowatt hour. It was 10.5 cents in June 2021. The News notes that this is the highest average rate since the state deregulated its energy market, largely because natural gas production is lagging.

Get the D Brief Newsletter Dallas’ most important news stories of the week, delivered to your inbox each Sunday.