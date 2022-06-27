Leading Off (6/27/22)

Security Guard Shoots and Kills Woman at XTC Cabaret. In a three-second video released by the club, 32-year-old Shalanda Anderson is seen driving toward a group of security officers, who jump out of the way. A 26-year-old woman shot Anderson; a 30-year-old man also fired at her. According to a statement from the club: “Reportedly fearing for her life, the security guard shot the driver as the guard was being hit and before the driver could seriously injure or kill others.” The club says that one of the guards has several broken bones in her leg and foot. It’s unclear from the video what happened. But Anderson died from her wounds at the hospital.

Roe Ruling Protested in Dallas and Fort Worth. There is talk of a general strike today, with people being urged not to spend a single dollar.

11-Year-Old Killed in Shooting. The boy was identified as Marquis Goynes. It happened at the Roseland Townhomes near Hall and 75, and police believe it was accidental, but are looking for a teenager in connection with the shooting.

FC Dallas Gives Up Two-Goal Lead, Draws with Austin. Some draws feel more like a loss.

Rangers Lose to Washington Nationals. They are now 34-37 and I guess will be three games under .500 every time I mention them from here on out.

Get the D Brief Newsletter Dallas’ most important news stories of the week, delivered to your inbox each Sunday.