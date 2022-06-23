Thursday, June 23, 2022 Jun 23, 2022
Local News

Leading Off (6/23/22)

Remember when it was really cold that one time?
More Monkeypox in North Texas. Dallas County health officials reported two new cases of monkeypox Wednesday. Both individuals traveled internationally (Spain and Mexico), and are now isolated and recovering at home. 

The U.S. Senate Advances Bipartisan Gun Legislation. The Senate voted 64-34 to pass legislation that would enhance background checks for gun purchasers younger than 21, make it easier to remove guns from people who are threatening to kill themselves or others, and domestic abusers. Fourteen Republicans and all 50 Democrats signed on to the effort led by John Cornyn. Ted Cruz voted against the bill.

State Court of Appeals Tosses Roy Oliver’s Appeal. The state Court of Appeals dismissed the appeal of former Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver. He is serving a 15-year sentence for the 2017 murder of Jordan Edwards, an unarmed 15-year-old Black boy.

Texas Rangers to Investigate After Man Dies in Police Custody. The Texas Rangers are investigating after a man died while in the custody of Denton police early Wednesday morning. Officers say the man was behaving erratically and had a “medical episode” and died at a local hospital.

Well, It’s a Hot One. The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a heat advisory effective from noon today until 7 p.m. Friday. Highs could get as high as 103, with a heat index of 106.

Bethany Erickson

