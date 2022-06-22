Wednesday, June 22, 2022 Jun 22, 2022
93° F Dallas, TX
Image

Leading Off (6/22/22)

The late edition.
Pilot Point Mayor Arrested on Charge of Soliciting a Minor. Dallas police officers arrested Pilot Point Mayor Matthew McIlravy for soliciting a minor online following a five-month investigation. Dallas police arrested him at Pilot Point City Hall, which is about 20 miles northeast of Denton. Dallas police conducted the investigation along with federal partners, but they haven’t said much about its results.

Oak Cliff Woman Pleads Guilty in Husband’s Murder. Jennifer Lynne Faith coordinated with her ex-boyfriend to kill her husband, then went on a media tour pleading with the public to help find the person responsible. Investigators say she misled the ex to believe she was being abused. The ex, Darrin Ruben Lopez, drove to Dallas from Tennessee and shot Jamie Faith seven times while the two were walking their dog. Her story unraveled quickly, revealing Jennifer Faith’s role in the killing. Sentencing is set for next Tuesday.

Delta Stays Put at Love Field. Southwest has wanted Delta’s gate for a while now, alleging that the Atlanta-based airline was barely flying any planes out of Love Field in order to block Southwest. Delta will wind up taking one of the two gates where Alaska Airlines flies out, and will pay $200,000 a year over the next six years to continue doing so.

Seven Triple Digit Days So Far, More to Come. This is earlier than usual, and this week will be a beating. Stay hydrated.

Matt Goodman

Matt Goodman

