Leading Off (6/20/22)

Ms. Opal Lee Leads Juneteenth March in Fort Worth. The “Grandmother of Juneteenth” is still going strong at 95.

Triple Digits for the Foreseeable Future. For the next week or so, I mean, but probably longer than that.

Dr. Catalina Garcia Wins Dallas College Board Seat. The 84-year-old was in a runoff with Lynn Davenport. She won 63 percent of the vote.

Stars to Hire Peter DeBoer as Coach. That’s according to a report from SportsNet.ca. DeBoer, as we all know, has coached four NHL teams previously: Las Vegas, San Jose, New Jersey, and Florida.

FC Dallas Loses to Vancouver. It hasn’t beaten the Whitecaps since 2018. But they are still fourth in the Western Conference, so not bad.

