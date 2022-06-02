Leading Off (6/2/22)

Former Dallas Cowboys Running Back Marion Barber Found Dead. Barber was found by Frisco police performing a welfare check requested after someone called about a water leak coming from his apartment. Barber retired from professional football in 2012, spending seven years with the Cowboys before playing for the Chicago Bears. (I’d also like to share my favorite Marion Barber moment, which actually had very little to do with football.)

Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O’Rourke Holds Dallas Town Hall. The event, held at the Thurgood Marshall Recreation Center in the Red Bird area with about 750 in attendance, was the first in a series of town halls the candidate is holding to outline his plan to “protect Texas kids” in the aftermath of the Uvalde massacre.

Two Local Starbucks May Unionize. Workers at both the Mockingbird Station location and an Addison location have indicated they want to unionize, with the former sending a letter to Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz that also requested workplace improvements like “… better working conditions, scheduling, labor, and wages.”

Dallas Unfurls Its Pride. The city of Dallas unveiled its Pride flag Wednesday at Love Field. The flag will be flown at the airport and several other city buildings throughout Pride month.

