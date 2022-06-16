Leading Off (6/16/22)

More Bad News for Mayor Eric Johnson. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says the NFL isn’t going to bring another professional football team to Dallas. “Well, I like the mayor,” Jones said. “I like him personally, but he doesn’t have the depth. He doesn’t have the knowledge that others have regarding how unique Dallas is and how we enjoy the interest in the Cowboys. He wouldn’t want to water that down as it relates to Dallas if he knew as much, and has spent as much time in sports as I have.” I mean, ouch.

The Texas Gubernatorial Race Has Tightened. A new Quinnipiac University poll found Gov. Greg Abbott is ahead of Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke by five points. In December, the same poll had him beating O’Rourke by 15 points.

Dallas City Council Told To Brace for Possible Economic Slowdown. Outgoing city Chief Financial Officer Elizabeth Riech warned council members at Wednesday’s briefing that there could be an economic slowdown on the way, and that the city should be ready to see a tighter budget because of an increase in the living wage, as well as higher fuel costs.

Richard Spencer Is Single and Ready To Mingle in Dallas. He told an editor at Jezebel (who found his profile on the dating site Bumble) that he’s not a white nationalist anymore and that he’s really a moderate. Spencer once led a khaki-pantsed army of Tiki torch-wielding neo-Nazis through Charlottesville, Virginia, chanting antisemitic slogans.

Get the D Brief Newsletter Dallas’ most important news stories of the week, delivered to your inbox each Sunday.