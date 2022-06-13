Leading Off (6/13/22)

We’ve Got Our First 100-Degree Day. Saturday hit a record-high of 103. Well, it tied a 111-year record. Also, it was the earliest 100-degree day since 2010, when it happened on June 5. We are about two weeks early and energy demand is already crazy. Here are some cooling centers. Combined with gas prices over $5, it looks like my summer will be spent being a lizard.

FC Dallas Carries USMNT to CONCAF Victory. The U.S. Men’s National Team crushed Grenada thanks to four (!) goals by FCD forward Jesus Ferreira. His teammate Paul Arriola provided the other. So it was really FC Dallas 5, Grenada 0. Grenada is not really that good, but still.

Rangers Get Their First June Series Victory. They are now three games under .500, so I will assume they will be .500 when I check back in next weekend.

