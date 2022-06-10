Leading Off (6/10/22)

Woman Died in Custody, Officers and Paramedics Stay Working. LaDamonyon Hall, 47, had been handcuffed, covered with a spit hood, and restrained “after she tried to take off her clothes and yelled unintelligible comments.” Dallas police released 38 minutes of bodycam footage that shows the extent of her interaction with police and Dallas Fire Rescue. She was unresponsive when she arrived at the hospital and later died; her autopsy is pending. Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia says that, as of this time, the investigation “shows that officers followed policy and procedure.”

Trial Ongoing for Man Accused of Killing Fort Worth Officer. Timothy Huff is charged with capital murder for the shooting death of Garrett Hull in 2018. Huff is accused of gunning him down after being confronted following more than a dozen robberies.

Man With Monkeypox Flew Home Instead of Isolating. The man was vacationing in Puerto Vallarta when the symptoms began. Health officials told him to isolate in Mexico, but he boarded a plane to Dallas instead. He had also visited Berlin about two weeks before this. It doesn’t appear he’ll face criminal charges.

Jerry Jones Wants Paternity Suit Tossed. The Cowboys owner denies being the father of 25-year-old Alexandra Davis and has asked a judge to dismiss the suit with prejudice, precluding Davis from ever bringing it again. Jones’ lawyers have alleged that Davis is trying to extort the billionaire, while the Morning News quotes Davis’ lawyers as alleging Jones just wants to avoid taking the paternity test. Nevertheless: Jones and Davis’ mother had an arrangement that has paid out over $3 million to Davis over the course of her life.

