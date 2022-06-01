Leading Off (6/1/22)

Supreme Court Won’t Halt Tony Timpa Case. Tony Timpa died after police pinned him to the ground in 2016 while he was having a psychiatric episode. His parents called 911 to get him some help, telling dispatchers he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and depression and had stopped taking his medicine. The Timpa family filed a civil rights lawsuit, which the city has challenged at every avenue. A federal appeals court allowed it to proceed, and the city of Dallas asked the Supreme Court of the United States to halt it. The high court declined, freeing the path to a jury trial. Three of the four officers involved remain with the department, and one, Dustin Dillard, was last week promoted to senior corporal.

Chief Garcia: We Can’t Hire Enough Officers. Speaking at an East Dallas community meeting on Tuesday, Police Chief Eddie Garcia said about 200 officers are leaving the force each year. The department has enough money to hire 250 in 2022 and another 250 in 2023, but that attrition prevents DPD from fully staffing up.

Dallas Fails at Pedestrian Safety. A city audit found about 1,500 crosswalks that need to be repainted and that Dallas doesn’t have any performance measures or “written procedures directly related to pedestrian safety.” We tried to tell y’all. (Just a reminder: you can send your images of Dallas hating pedestrians right here.)

Muggy Until Thursday, Which Won’t Be That Much Cooler. June kicks off with humidity and highs in the low-90s. We might get some storms overnight, which will drop highs into the low 80s. Next week we’ll be in the mid-90s again. Hello, summer.

Get the D Brief Newsletter Dallas’ most important news stories of the week, delivered to your inbox each Sunday.