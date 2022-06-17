EarBurner Podcast: Texas Theatre’s Barak Epstein Talks Oak Cliff Film Fest

Barak Epstein came to the Old Monk with print media in hand. This year’s edition of the Oak Cliff Film Festival kicks off Thursday, June 23, with a screening of Butterfly in the Sky, a documentary about Reading Rainbow. It closes Sunday, June 26, with the Patton Oswalt-led I Love My Dad, about a father who catfishes his son.

Big movies deserve print programs, luxurious glossy ones that are as useful as they are well-designed. This isn’t the first Oak Cliff Film Festival since the pandemic, but this one feels … larger. A 4K restoration of David Lynch’s Lost Highway will play—with the sound way up—on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Meet Me in the Bathroom, the documentary version of Elizabeth Goodman’s book about the rise of New York indie rock in the early aughts, runs at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Kessler. There are documentaries about sound (32 Sounds) and about the rebel special effects expert responsible for Jurassic Park and Terminator 2 (Spaz).

The festival takes place at seven venues, most of which are in Oak Cliff. There’s the flagship Texas Theatre but also Top Ten Records, the Oak Cliff Cultural Center, For Oak Cliff, the Wild Detectives, and the Turner House.

Epstein had a lot to discuss on this episode of EarBurner. He highlights eight of the 58 films being screened next weekend, concepts a business plan for the future of Central Track (someone buy it!), how the Texas attracted Catholic protesters that spritzed the box office with holy water, and plenty more.

You can buy a badge to the festival or purchase tickets individually. Here’s our preview and here’s a link to the festival’s main page. Give this a listen, and plan your next weekend accordingly.

