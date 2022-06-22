Thursday, June 23, 2022 Jun 23, 2022
97° F Dallas, TX
Menu
Image

One brand, four magazines.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our incredible journalism, in print and digital.
Subscribe Now
Urbanism

Dallas: The City That Hates Pedestrians, Pt. 45

Which do you prefer? A fence or a sidewalk?
By |
Image
Construction again trumps walkability and accessibility.

Let’s head to the edge of Uptown, on Cole Avenue south of Fitzhugh. The fence has eaten the sidewalk where North Dallas High School is undergoing a $46.5 million renovation, which will land the school a new athletic facility, a band room, and various other renovations that look like they’re really needed.

But pedestrians need their sidewalk, too. Maybe you can make sense of that new driveway. Here’s another image from the job, where an alert FrontBurnervian tells me he “had to step out into oncoming traffic literally as this is a one-way street with no signage whatsoever for pedestrians other than tiny handwritten notes.”

Image

Send your photo evidence of Dallas hating pedestrians to [email protected]. For more in this series, go here.

Author

Matt Goodman

Matt Goodman

View Profile
Matt Goodman is the online editorial director for D Magazine. He's written about a surgeon who killed, a man who…
Dallas Hates Pedestrians

Related Articles

Image
Urban Design

Dallas: The City That Hates Pedestrians, Pt. 42

Back like we never left.
Image
Urban Design

Dallas: The City That Hates Pedestrians, Pt. 44

Parts of Deep Ellum are construction sites.
Image
Urbanism

Dallas: The City That Hates Pedestrians, Pt. 43

At least the giant holes in the sidewalk are clearly marked.