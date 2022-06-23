Bill Hutchinson No-Billed by Dallas County Grand Jury

Yesterday a grand jury declined to indict real estate developer and former reality TV star Bill Hutchinson on a charge of sexual assault. The incident allegedly occurred at his Highland Park house.

Levi McCathern, a noted attorney working on Hutchinson’s behalf, issued the following statement: “We would like to thank the Highland Park Police Department, the Dallas District Attorney’s office, and the Grand Jury. They took the allegations made against Mr. Hutchinson seriously, investigated them thoroughly, and, in the end, established what I have always known—Bill Hutchinson is innocent, and the accusations made against him are false.

“We sincerely hope that the media will work to clear his name with the same ferocity with which they tainted it. Bill has been a pillar in the Dallas community for years and restoring him to that position benefits everyone who lives here.”

Grand jury proceedings occur in secret. Grand juries do not determine guilt or innocence; they merely determine if there is probable cause. Hutchinson still faces charges in California involving the same accuser from this no-billed case and another accuser. He also faces multiple civil lawsuits in which additional women accuse him of sexual misconduct.

