Watch Video of Bomb Squad Cop Fall Into Fountain

This incident is old news. Back in November, a suspicious briefcase was spotted in Dealey Plaza. The bomb squad was called in. What is new, from what I can gather, is this video of someone in a blast suit falling backward into a fountain. It’s only funny because no one got hurt. You just know this cop is still getting teased by his or her fellow cops.

Footage from a few months ago of DPD bomb squad near Dealy Plaza backing up and falling into a fountain (via @TerryLovell) pic.twitter.com/HCl12FQ2uj — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) May 27, 2022

