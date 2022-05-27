Friday, May 27, 2022 May 27, 2022
Police

Watch Video of Bomb Squad Cop Fall Into Fountain

In defense of the cop: let's see YOU try to walk around in a blast suit.
By  |
The incident happened near Dealey Plaza

This incident is old news. Back in November, a suspicious briefcase was spotted in Dealey Plaza. The bomb squad was called in. What is new, from what I can gather, is this video of someone in a blast suit falling backward into a fountain. It’s only funny because no one got hurt. You just know this cop is still getting teased by his or her fellow cops.

Tim Rogers

Tim Rogers

Tim is the editor of D Magazine, where he has worked since 2001.

