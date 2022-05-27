Watch Video of Bomb Squad Cop Fall Into Fountain

This incident is old news. Back in November, a suspicious briefcase was spotted in Dealey Plaza. The bomb squad was called in. What is new, from what I can gather, is this video of someone in a blast suit falling backward into a fountain. It’s only funny because no one got hurt. You just know this cop is still getting teased by his or her fellow cops.
Get the D Brief Newsletter
Dallas’ most important news stories of the week, delivered to your inbox each Sunday.
Author
Tim RogersView Profile
Tim is the editor of D Magazine, where he has worked since 2001. He won a National Magazine Award in…