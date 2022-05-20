The New and Improved Santa Fe Trail Detour

First, I’d like to make it clear that I am in no way suggesting that I’m an American hero who deserves a statue erected on the Santa Fe Trail and probably even a namesake burger at the soon-to-open Casa Linda Rodeo Goat. Nothing of the sort. I am just a humble journalist with a pricey All-City bicycle, a roll of duct tape, and a strong desire to make Dallas an even better place.

On Monday, I strapped my phone to my helmet and road the Santa Fe Trail bicycle and pedestrian detour, near the south end of White Rock Lake. Tuesday, I posted a video that showed how dangerous the detour was. Today, TxDOT sent out a press release and a map (above) announcing that they’d changed the route, taking it up Tucker Street.

Did I save a life? Of course it’s impossible to say. But if I’m being honest, I probably saved the life of a 6-year-old girl who will grow up to cure cancer. So, yes, it was worth it.

(OK, kidding aside: I wasn’t the only one who made noise about this. Folks were writing to City Council members. There was significant chatter on social media. This was a group effort. Kudos all around. And the Tim Rogers should be a turkey burger on wheat with Yellowbird sriracha.)

