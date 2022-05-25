Primaries Are Over. Here’s What Your November Ballot Could Look Like

After Tuesday’s primary runoffs, the general election ballot is set. But your ballot was determined by not quite 105,000 voters in Dallas County, which is actually an improvement over the primary elections in March, where a little more than 92,000 voted.

That’s not a lot of people deciding everyone’s choices for midterm elections.

Here’s how some of the bigger races on that ballot will shape up after yesterday’s election (you can find statewide results here).

Local races

Incumbent Dallas County Commissioner District 2 Commissioner J.J. Koch will face Democratic opponent Andrew Sommerman in November. Sommerman is also part of the team of lawyers representing Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins in a lawsuit over mask mandates filed by Koch.

Incumbent Dallas County Clerk John Warren gets to keep his seat after beating opponent Ann Cruz in the Democratic primary. There were no Republican challengers.

Former U.S. Rep. John Bryant beat attorney Alexandra Guio and will face Republican Mark Hajdu in November for the Texas House District 114 seat that is being vacated by John Turner, who opted not to run again.

Former Dallas City Council member Sandra Crenshaw lost her bid for the District 100 seat to Democrat Venton Jones, CEO of the Southern Black Policy and Advocacy Network, which means he’ll be replacing Jasmine Crockett (more on that in a minute), since there was no Republican challenger for that race.

With all of those races now firmed up, voters will also decide between Lauren Davis and incumbent Clay Jenkins for Dallas County Judge; Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot and Republican Faith Johnson (who was his predecessor); Dallas County Treasurer Pauline Medrano and Republican Shelly Akerly; District 108 State Rep. Morgan Meyer and Democrat Elizabeth Ginsberg; Texas Senate District 16 incumbent Nathan Johnson and Republican Brandon Copeland; and State Board of Education, District 12, Republican incumbent Pam Little will face Democrat Alex Cornwallis and Libertarian Christy Mowrey.

Congressional races

Jan McDowell narrowly beat Derrik Gay to face U.S. Rep. Beth Van Duyne for U.S. District 24, which is wide enough to include both East Dallas and Watauga.

U.S. Rep. Colin Allred and Libertarian Nathan Bosley will face Wingstop founder Antonio Swad in November, after last night’s District 32 Republican runoff election.

State Rep. Jasmine Crockett and Republican James Rodgers will vie for the District 30 seat of Eddie Bernice Johnson, who is retiring.

U.S. Rep. Mark Veasey will face off with Republican Patrick Gillespie and Libertarian Ken Ashby for District 33.

I don’t have to tell anyone how important it is to vote in midterm elections, not just presidential ones. The above list? Those are the people that will be in Austin making decisions. These are the people who will be sitting in the commissioner’s court plotting the county’s continued emergence from the pandemic.

A professor of mine once said, as he canceled class so we could all go vote in a municipal election, that “there are no minor elections, just progressively larger erosions of rights.”

Make your plan to vote.

Early voting for the Nov. 8 General Election starts Oct. 24. The last day to register to vote is Oct. 11. To make sure you’re registered, or to start the process, head here.

Get the D Brief Newsletter Dallas’ most important news stories of the week, delivered to your inbox each Sunday.