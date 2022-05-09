Leading Off (5/9/22)

Mavericks Even Up Series. Suns fans were feeling themselves in Game Two in Phoenix, chanting “Suns in four!” as the game wound down. Well, guess what? After another Mother’s Day massacre, we have ourselves a series. Mike and Iztok break it down over on StrongSide. Game Five is on Tuesday night.

Fan Kicked Out After Allegedly Putting His Hands on Chris Paul’s Mother. Absolutely unacceptable.

Stars Up 2-1 On Flames. Calgary was heavily flavored, but Dallas has capitalized on a chip-and-a-chair mentality and taken the momentum. Game Four is tonight.

Summer is Here, Yay. It’s gonna top 90 every dang day this week. Get ready to glisten, gang.

Union Says Dallas Fire Fighters Owed Overtime for December and January. The time period in question was when the omicron variant of COVID impacted staffing. The city says it is working on it.

Get the D Brief Newsletter Dallas’ most important news stories of the week, delivered to your inbox each Sunday.