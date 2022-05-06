Leading Off (5/6/22)

Stars Even Series With 2-0 Win. Dallas downed the Calgary Flames in what our (likely very tired) Mike Piellucci deemed “a gang of pests banding together to annoy Calgary into submission.” Sounds like a good team win. Game 3 is tomorrow at 8:30 p.m.

Man Playing With Gun Accidentally Kills Child. The accident happened in southeast Oak Cliff off Lancaster Road, and police are not yet releasing the kid’s age. The department says “he was not an infant” and didn’t appear to describe what playing with a handgun meant.

DPD Officer Accused of Murder Sues Detective. Bryan Riser spent a month in jail after being accused of orchestrating killings of two people; a judge later dismissed the case for a lack of evidence. Detective Esteban Montenegro wrote in the arrest affidavit that cell phone data put Riser at locations where he met with the person who killed the two victims, but he said he later “erred” in writing that it did. Riser’s lawsuit accuses Montenegro of leaning on bad information from an unreliable source that were later contradicted by another witness, whose testimony the detective is accused of ignoring. Montenegro is on administrative leave and Riser is appealing his firing.

Dallas ISD Pulls Some Food Items After Mold Found. Parents and students complained about receiving pre-packaged muffins that were moldy and fruit that was spoiled. District 5 Dallas ISD Trustee Maxie Johnson told WFAA, “we have mold in our food across Dallas ISD.” He says that parents from all over the city had reached out to complain. The district has pulled the items and is investigating, adding that it “continues to navigate the nationwide supply-chain shortage.”

