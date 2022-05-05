Leading Off (5/5/22)

The Coyote that Attacked a Lake Highlands Toddler Is (Probably) Dead. Sources told me it had been shot by wildlife agents with the U.S. Department of Agriculture shortly after 9 p.m., and NBC 5 was there to capture it on video. Dallas Animal Services stopped short of confirming it was for sure the coyote, but said it had markings similar to the one that attacked. It will now be tested for rabies.

Jerry Jones Was Involved in a Car Accident Near the Design District. The accident happened at Wolf Street and Harry Hines Boulevard shortly before 9 p.m. The Dallas Cowboys owner was taken to Parkland and later released.

A Dallas Official Is Suing the Board of Adjustment. Hooboy. The city of Dallas wants the Texas Card House (which is not a Hallmark store, but is a poker room that is nowhere near the old Valley View Mall) shut down. The city’s board of adjustment disagreed with the city’s decision to revoke the business’ certificate of occupancy during an appeal hearing. Now the city’s interim building official, David Session, wants a judge to throw out the board’s March ruling allowing the business to stay open.

KERA Does Deep Dive Into Dodgy Apartments in Vickery Meadow. The neighborhood is home to many refugees that find their way to Dallas. KERA spent a lot of time looking at the conditions in the apartments those immigrants now live in, and the resulting four-part series is an absolute must-read.

Get the D Brief Newsletter Dallas’ most important news stories of the week, delivered to your inbox each Sunday.