Leading Off (5/31/22)

Beto Campaign Coming to Dallas. Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will be in town Wednesday, and he says he’ll lay out his plan for protecting children against gun violence.

Jeff Gladney Killed in Car Crash. The 25-year-old Arizona Cardinal and former TCU cornerback was in a speeding car on a Woodall Rodgers service lane early Monday morning when the vehicle clipped another, lost control, and crashed. An unidentified woman in the car also died.

SCOTUS Decision Expected on Cops Who Killed Tony Timpa. Timpa suffered mental illness and was off his meds in 2016 when four Dallas cops were involved in a restraint incident that left him dead. The Supreme Court of the United States is expected today to decide whether a federal civil rights trial against the cops can proceed.

