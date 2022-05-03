Leading Off (5/3/22)

Mavs Lose 🙁 Let’s check in with the Arizona Republic. The lede of their game report: “For the Suns, the first round of the playoffs against the young, rugged and undaunted Pelicans was a series of gut checks, as well as body checks. The first game of the Western Conference semifinals against the Mavericks Monday night served as more of a systems check. How was Devin Booker’s hamstring? The offensive efficiency? Defensive awareness? Chris Paul’s health? The mental sharpness, which sometimes was lacking in the first round? Judging by the Suns’ 121-114 victory at Footprint Center, all are in such good condition that this series shouldn’t last more than five games, barring the unforeseen, which long-suffering Suns fans well know can’t be barred.” That should be the t-shirt slogan for the remainder of this series: “THE UNFORESEEN”

Norah Jones’ 20th Anniversary. Hard to imagine, but her debut album, Come Away With Me, is about to turn 20. On Friday, we get an anniversary reissue, with some material recorded at Booker T., her downtown Dallas high school.

Huge Chunk of Henderson Avenue Sold. A New York-based outfit called Acadia Realty Trust has paid $85.4 million for a bunch of properties along Henderson, including Sprouts, Henderson Tap House, Fireside Pies, and some vacant land. Get ready for more density and new construction.

Police ID Driver Who Killed Teens. Two students from Richardson’s JJ Pearce High School were killed Friday by a wrong-way driver who ran from the scene. Now police are searching for a man named Faustino Rivera.

Get the D Brief Newsletter Dallas’ most important news stories of the week, delivered to your inbox each Sunday.