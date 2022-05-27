Leading Off (5/27/22)

Dallas Cops on Leave After Bailing on South Dallas Wreck. WFAA earlier this week published 22 minutes of dashcam footage showing a police car pursuing a driver who left a gas station with their lights off. There were two officers in that car, Sr. Cpl. Leonard Anderson and Trainee Darrien Robertson. They followed until the vehicle picked up speed and left the cops behind. Then the car crashes—and one of the officers says, “That’s his fault.” The officers drive the opposite direction, and the car soon catches fire. Pedestrians pull the driver out. Police Chief Eddie Garcia says “I can’t defend the actions of the two officers that night.” They could be fired.

These Dallas Mavericks Punched Hard. You have to be proud of this team. The future is bright. They just couldn’t escape the hardened Golden State Warriors, who cut and screened and shot their way to a 4-1 victory in the Western Conference Finals. The San Francisco Chronicle focuses its story on Klay Thompson, who came back this year after missing two seasons rehabbing a torn Achilles. “As Thompson reflected on all he endured to reach this point, it dawned on him: This time last year, he was starting to jog again after a lengthy rehab from a torn Achilles tendon. Now, fresh off a masterful performance in the Warriors’ series-clinching Game 5 win over the Mavericks in the West finals, Thompson is back at the sport’s summit.” Mike Piellucci and Iztok Franko will have their take on the game later today.

Apartment Builder Buys West End Block. Banyan Residential, which has projects in North Oak Cliff, scooped up a block near the West End transit hub on Ross Avenue between Lamar and Griffin. It’s currently a surface parking lot, and housing is good. No word on whether it will be only market-rate.

Parent With Concealed Weapon Shoots Himself in a School. Anthony White, 55, visited Duff Elementary with a gun on him. He dropped it and the gun fired, hitting him in the leg. He was treated at a hospital then charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon in a prohibited place. There have been five gun-related incidents at North Texas schools since this week’s shooting in Uvalde.

