Leading Off (5/25/22)

The Latest on Uvalde. Twenty-one are confirmed dead. Nineteen of those are children who were attending school at Robb Elementary. The shooter was an 18-year-old, who, according to Austin-based KVUE reporter Tony Plohetski, had last week purchased a pair of AR platform rifles legally from a “local federal firearms licensee.” He bought 375 rounds of ammunition on May 18.

Mavs Make It Sorta Interesting. But likely this is just setting up a gentlemen’s sweep. As Iztok Franko writes over on StrongSide, “this game was probably more a show of pride than a momentum changer.” The Mavericks dominated the whole night, coming away with a 119-109 win, even after a rain delay from a leaky roof. They head back to San Francisco on Thursday for Game 5, which tips off at 8 p.m.

Paxton Cruises for Republican AG. The state’s attorney general, who remains under indictment, easily beat George P. Bush and will face Rochelle Garza, who won the Democratic side by about 15 points. Venton Jones beat former Dallas Council member Sandra Crenshaw for House District 100 in the Legislature. Up in Collin County, Mihaela Plesa easily won House District 70 over Cassandra Garcia and Dallas Police Association Vice President Frederick Frazier beat Paul Chabot in McKinney for House District 61. Here’s the Morning News’ Gromer Jeffers on the election results. Our Bethany Erickson will have something later in the day.

