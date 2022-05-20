Leading Off (5/20/22)

Steven Aubrey Indicted in Tobolowsky Murder. Aubrey was long suspected in the murder of prominent Dallas lawyer Ira Tobolowsky, who was beaten and burned to death in his garage. Aubrey proclaimed his innocence in the press but refused to talk to investigators when they wanted to question him six years ago. He was arrested in Florida; it sounds like the pieces started to add up. He had burns on his hands a week after the killing. Investigators found a drill and ignitible liquids in his home; investigators had found a hole in Tobolowsky’s fence that someone used to spy on him. Aubrey was formally indicted Thursday on one count of capital murder. I highly recommend revisiting Jamie Thompson’s 2017 D cover story about the slaying.

Dallas Police Have Persons of Interest in Shooting Death of OU Player. Du’Vonta Lampkin, 25, was shot and killed in a downtown apartment earlier this month; some of his property was taken. Police on Thursday released surveillance footage of two men exiting the elevator and returning with a designer backpack that was missing from the scene.

More Reckless Driving in North Oak Cliff. A speeding minivan smashed into a stop sign on its way into the home of Sarah Mazariegos, at 12th and Clinton in Winnetka Heights. There have been 81 crashes on this portion of 12th since 2019. Mayor Pro Tem Chad West is putting together a task force to address the matter. A similar incident on Jefferson led to a traffic-calming strategy that reduced speeding and wrecks without affecting travel times.

Cold Front Coming. We’ll get back to normal temperatures early next week, with a cold front plunging us from the mid-90s to the high 70s and low 80s. That’ll begin overnight Saturday into Sunday.

