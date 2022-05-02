Leading Off (5/2/22)

Police Looking For Man Involved in Fatal Hit and Run in Far North Dallas. Five teens were on their way to get tacos around 9 p.m. on Friday night when a pickup headed south crossed into the northbound lanes of Esperanza Road and hit their SUV head on. Siblings Andres Pineda, 15, and Crystal Pineda, 16, were in the front seat and were killed. Police are looking for Faustino Membreno Rivera in connection with the crash.

Mavs Tip Off Conference Semifinals Tonight. The game gets going in Phoenix at 9(ish) p.m. local time, so don’t schedule any early meetings tomorrow. It’s interesting to get this deep into a season without much relevant matchup data to go on, but two of the four Mavs top minute-getters in the games against the Suns so far are Tim Hardaway Jr and Kristaps Porzingis and I want to say the Mavs starters have played something like two minutes together against them. We will obviously have more on this series over on StrongSide today and through the rest of the series.

George Mason Delivers Final Sermon. He’s been senior pastor at Wilshire Baptist Church since 1989. We had a good talk a couple of years ago.

