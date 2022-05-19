Leading Off (5/19/22)

Former President Praises Ukrainian Leader, and Then… Former President George W. Bush spoke at an event held at his presidential center at SMU Wednesday, comparing the Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Winston Churchill. He also made a bit of a gaff when talking about Putin’s “wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq, I mean, Ukraine,” then shrugging and muttering, “Iraq, too.”

Microsoft Teams Meeting Takes a Lifesaving Turn. Laurie Enright and Vicki Dennis, who are colleagues at UT Southwestern’s Peter O’Donnell Jr. Brain Institute, were having their weekly Teams meeting when Enright’s aneurysm burst, and Dennis’ quick thinking got her coworker medical help in time.

The City of Keller Switches To a Four-Day Workweek. The city announced that some employees (including employees at Keller Town Hall, some municipal services, and the records department of the Keller Police Department) will be able to take part in a trial period for a four-day workweek, starting May 28.

Dallas County On Track for Record Number of Home Appraisal Protests. Ken Nolan, Executive Director of the Dallas Central Appraisal District, says that the previous record two years ago of 178,000 protests will almost certainly be surpassed “in the next couple of days.” The deadline to file a protest was May 16, or 30 days from the date you received the notice.

