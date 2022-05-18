Leading Off (5/18/22)

Dallas Hate Crimes are Underreported. That’s the belief of the FBI, which said that the police department’s total—nine in 2022—doesn’t make sense with the “deep fear” in communities of color here and elsewhere. The FBI is openly questioning the police department’s statistics a few days after Police Chief Eddie Garcia had to walk back his declaration that a recent shooting was not a hate crime. “We know that it has to be more than nine,” Dallas FBI spokeswoman Melinda Urbina told The News’ Jamie Landers. “We see the fear, we see what they’re fearing, so why are we not seeing it reflected in the numbers we’re looking at?”

Dallas Mayor Doubles Down on Sports. Mayor Eric Johnson announced the creation of a City Council committee that will do what it can to retain the pro sports we have while attracting others. It’s now just over two weeks since he took to Twitter with his desire to bring an NFL franchise to town. The committee has stated goals like reinvesting in Fair Park’s venues while figuring out ways to lure teams like the Dallas Wings to town. Mike will have something more on this later today. Let’s hope this committee takes heed to the warnings in other major tax giveaways—we don’t want to be Arlington.

Abbott Won’t Budge on Pot. The governor at a business roundtable in North Richland Hills said he would go no further than making marijuana possession a Class C misdemeanor. A new poll found most Texans support legalizing it.

