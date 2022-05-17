Leading Off (5/17/22)

Arrest Made in Hair Salon Shooting. Cops dropped the news at 3:40 this morning, but they didn’t give any details, such as the shooter’s name or his possible motive for shooting three women of Korean descent.

New Kids on the Block Show Bumped by Mavs. Blockheads are bummed that the show at the AAC had to be moved to Monday night because the Mavs will be using the arena on Sunday night. Opportunity missed. Just think about the publicity Cuban could have gotten if he’d signed the NKOTB to a 10-day contract and rolled out a singing, dancing starting five against Golden State.

Arlington Cops Can Show Tats. The Arlington Police Department has announced that cops can now grow facial hair and display tattoos—though the ink can’t be on the head, scalp, face, neck, hands, or fingers. Sorry, Post Malone.

Collin County Houses Cost Pretty Penny. A new report shows that of the four largest North Texas counties, Collin saw the largest jump in home prices year over year in April, with a 32.7 percent increase. The median price: $550,000. Dallas County saw the biggest decline in inventory, with 31.2 percent fewer houses hitting the market.

