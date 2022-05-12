Leading Off (5/12/22)

Three Women Were Shot at Northwest Dallas Hair Salon. A masked gunman opened fire inside the Hair World Salon on Royal Lane, which is home to several blocks of mostly Asian-owned businesses. Law enforcement officials are determining if the incident was related to a dispute with a customer, or if it was a hate crime. None of the women had life-threatening injuries.

The Flames Take the Series Lead. The Calgary Flames now lead the series 3-2 after last night’s 3-1 win over the Stars. It looked good for a while, and then it didn’t, and then it really didn’t. The Game 6 puck drops Friday at 8:30 p.m. at the American Airlines Center. David Castillo and Mike Piellucci also have their analysis of Wednesday’s game here.

Texas Social Media Law Will Go Into Effect. A lower court had blocked a Texas law that aims to punish social media platforms that “censor” users, but a panel of federal appeals court judges issued a stay, which will allow the law to go into effect for now.

Cooking Oil Might Be Powering Your Plane. Dallas Fort Worth International Airport is one of the first major hubs to utilize jet fuel created by recycling old cooking oil. The airport says about 32,000 pounds of cooking oil is recycled every month, with a conversion rate of about three-quarters of a gallon of jet fuel for every one gallon of old french fry oil.

