Leading Off (5/11/22)

Mavericks Drop Game 5. Oof. The Suns came out in the third and didn’t look back, pulling away with the sort of ruthless efficiency that defined the losing portions of the first two games. Here’s the Arizona Republic: “The Suns put their disasters in Dallas behind them Tuesday by finding their touchstones: tenacious defense and efficient offense. They were nearly flawless in the third quarter, outscoring the Mavericks by 19 points on their way to a 110-80 victory and a 3-2 lead.” Mike Piellucci and Iztok Franko will have their own takes later today—I hope Mike is getting some sleep.

Dallas Redistricting Committee Settles on Map. And few seem happy with it. Some on the redistricting commission argued that it would not do enough to bolster Black and Latino representation around the horseshoe. Others believe that this map kept neighborhoods together after members of the public spoke out. District 1 seems particularly contentious; LULAC National President Domingo Garcia lamented that Kessler Park and Winnetka Heights would likely elected a White representative despite containing majority-Latino neighborhoods further south and west. The City Council gets the maps for 45 days to tinker; they’ll likely be briefed June 1.

Wildlife Encroaching. An alligator was seen swimming around Lake Worth. A baby cottonmouth snake was found in a Southlake woman’s closet. Head, swivel.

Get the D Brief Newsletter Dallas’ most important news stories of the week, delivered to your inbox each Sunday.