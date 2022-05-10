Leading Off (5/10/22)

Stars Lose. Let’s go to the Calgary Herald. The lede of their game report: “Johnny Gaudreau, as he skated to centre ice for a third-period penalty shot, admitted he was feeling ‘a tad nervous.’ The Calgary Flames’ fan base had, over the past couple of days, been feeling more than just a touch of anxiety. Both can, at least for now, exhale. Gaudreau buried on that breakaway opportunity, capping a filthy deke to his backhand with a five-hole finish, and the Flames delivered their most impressive performance of these playoffs so far in rolling to a 4-1 victory in Game 4 of their opening-round date with the Dallas Stars.”

Two Dallas County Elections Still Not Final. Late-arriving mail-in ballots are creating some drama. In the race for a board seat at Dallas College, it looks like we are headed to a runoff. This is for the District 1 seat, which includes North Dallas and Lake Highlands. The two challengers, Catalina E. Garcia and Lynn Davenport, both appear to have gotten more votes than the incumbent, Minyard Williams, but Williams requested a recount yesterday because she trails Davenport by just 33 votes. In Dallas ISD, in the race for the District 4 seat (parts of southeast Dallas, Pleasant Grove, Seagoville, and Balch Springs), incumbent Karla Garcia trailed challenger Camile White by just 31 votes; only 939 votes were cast, fewer than the 1,000-vote threshold that state law says can trigger a recount. Stay tuned.

Frisco School Board Race Headed to Runoff. In a race where more than 15,000 votes were cast, incumbent Natalie Hebert lost by 53 votes to challenger Marvin Lowe, who was backed by a right-wing PAC. Hebert is asking for a recount.

Victor Vescovo Headed to Space. You might recall Matt Goodman’s profile of Vescovo from 2020. Dallas’ most interesting explorer is headed into space on Jeff Bezos’ rocket; the launch date hasn’t yet been set.

Get the D Brief Newsletter Dallas’ most important news stories of the week, delivered to your inbox each Sunday.