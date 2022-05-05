Harry Hunsicker to Get Dark at Dallas Noir Fest

You might recognize Harry Hunsicker’s name. He has written a couple stories for D Magazine. And every year he contributes a piece to our summer micro fiction package (coming in July). The dude has also written just a few crime thrillers. And now, folks, Harry has written a screenplay for a short movie that will premiere at the Angelika Dallas on Thursday, May 12.
(S)hit Squad is a crime thriller about a hitman with irritable bowel syndrome. I’m not kidding. It was directed and produced by Johnathan Brownlee (Satanic Panic; The Standoff at Sparrow Creek; Occupy, Texas), and it stars Major Dodge (Bomb City), Cynthia Santiago (Queen of the South), and Gail Cronauer (Dr. T & the Women; Walker, Texas Ranger; JFK).
The flick will serve to open the inaugural Dallas Noir Fest, which runs at the Angelika through Sunday. After the screening, there will be a (S)hit Squad panel moderated by auctionmeister Robert Wilonsky. Others movies in the fest included Chinatown, Sunset Boulevard, and The Big Sleep. The full program is right here.