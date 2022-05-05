Thursday, May 5, 2022 May 5, 2022
69° F Dallas, TX
Menu

One brand, four magazines.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our incredible journalism, in print and digital.
Subscribe Now
Movies

Harry Hunsicker to Get Dark at Dallas Noir Fest

The novelist has written his first screenplay, for (S)hit Squad.
By  |
Image
From left: Paul Taylor, Gail Cronauer, Johnathan Brownlee (director), Hunsicker (writer), Major Dodge, Cynthia Santiago, and Skeeta Jenkins Photo by Jane Stephens

You might recognize Harry Hunsicker’s name. He has written a couple stories for D Magazine. And every year he contributes a piece to our summer micro fiction package (coming in July). The dude has also written just a few crime thrillers. And now, folks, Harry has written a screenplay for a short movie that will premiere at the Angelika Dallas on Thursday, May 12.

(S)hit Squad is a crime thriller about a hitman with irritable bowel syndrome. I’m not kidding. It was directed and produced by Johnathan Brownlee (Satanic Panic; The Standoff at Sparrow Creek; Occupy, Texas), and it stars Major Dodge (Bomb City), Cynthia Santiago (Queen of the South), and Gail Cronauer (Dr. T & the Women; Walker, Texas Ranger; JFK).

The flick will serve to open the inaugural Dallas Noir Fest, which runs at the Angelika through Sunday. After the screening, there will be a (S)hit Squad panel moderated by auctionmeister Robert Wilonsky. Others movies in the fest included Chinatown, Sunset Boulevard, and The Big Sleep. The full program is right here.

Author

Tim Rogers

Tim Rogers

View Profile
Tim is the editor of D Magazine, where he has worked since 2001. He won a National Magazine Award in…

Related Articles

Image
Best Lists

Introducing The Best Builders in Dallas 2020

These outstanding builders were nominated by their peers.
By 
Innovation

Check Out the Healthcare Track in this Year’s Dallas Startup Week

The event is virtual and free this year.
Image
Coronavirus

DFW Has More COVID-19 Hospitalizations than 35 States—And 8 Aren’t Reporting

Wear a mask. Wear a mask. Wear a mask. The next two weeks are critical.