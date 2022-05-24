Wednesday, May 25, 2022 May 25, 2022
Crime

FBI Reveals Plot to Assassinate George W. Bush in Dallas

Forbes broke the news today.
By
Image
Photo by Jack Gruber-USA TODAY

Here’s the lede from Forbes: “An alleged ISIS-linked operative in the U.S. was plotting to kill George W. Bush, going so far as to travel to Dallas in November to take video around the former president’s home and recruiting help from a team of compatriots he hoped to smuggle into the country over the Mexican border, according to an FBI search-warrant application filed March 23 and unsealed this week in the Southern District of Ohio.”

The bad guy used WhatsApp for his comms. More details here.

Tim Rogers

Tim Rogers

