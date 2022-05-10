Ashley Yablon’s Narrow Escape

In the May issue of D Magazine, we excerpted a new book written by a Dallas lawyer named Ashley Yablon. The book is titled Standing Up to China: How a Whistleblower Risked Everything for His Country. As the title suggests, it’s about a particularly traumatic period in Yablon’s life, when he served as the general counsel for the Richardson-based U.S. outpost of ZTE, an enormous Chinese telecommunications company. The book is filled with cinematic moments, any one of which would have made for a good excerpt. Take that as my recommendation to buy the book (or, if you’re a screenwriter, to get busy on that adaptation). We chose a section that takes place in Shenzhen, China, where Yablon comes to appreciate the full extent of ZTE’s misdeeds. That except went online today.

