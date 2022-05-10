Ashley Yablon’s Narrow Escape

In the May issue of D Magazine, we excerpted a new book written by a Dallas lawyer named Ashley Yablon. The book is titled Standing Up to China: How a Whistleblower Risked Everything for His Country. As the title suggests, it’s about a particularly traumatic period in Yablon’s life, when he served as the general counsel for the Richardson-based U.S. outpost of ZTE, an enormous Chinese telecommunications company. The book is filled with cinematic moments, any one of which would have made for a good excerpt. Take that as my recommendation to buy the book (or, if you’re a screenwriter, to get busy on that adaptation). We chose a section that takes place in Shenzhen, China, where Yablon comes to appreciate the full extent of ZTE’s misdeeds. That except went online today.
Related Articles
Books
Fun Contest! Win Two Books Written by Seema Yasmin.
All you have to do is answer one simple question.
Books
Julia Heaberlin Wins Statewide Award for Fiction
Take THAT, you troublesome words! Julia totally pwned you!
Books
Watch: Ex-Dallasite Bradford Pearson Talks Eagles of Heart Mountain Via Interabang Books
A former D editor and People Newspapers reporter talks about his new book (virtually) in his old town.
By Matt Goodman