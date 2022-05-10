Tuesday, May 10, 2022 May 10, 2022
85° F Dallas, TX
Menu

One brand, four magazines.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our incredible journalism, in print and digital.
Subscribe Now
Books

Ashley Yablon’s Narrow Escape

A whistleblower shares his story.
By  |
Image

In the May issue of D Magazine, we excerpted a new book written by a Dallas lawyer named Ashley Yablon. The book is titled Standing Up to China: How a Whistleblower Risked Everything for His Country. As the title suggests, it’s about a particularly traumatic period in Yablon’s life, when he served as the general counsel for the Richardson-based U.S. outpost of ZTE, an enormous Chinese telecommunications company. The book is filled with cinematic moments, any one of which would have made for a good excerpt. Take that as my recommendation to buy the book (or, if you’re a screenwriter, to get busy on that adaptation). We chose a section that takes place in Shenzhen, China, where Yablon comes to appreciate the full extent of ZTE’s misdeeds. That except went online today.

Author

Tim Rogers

Tim Rogers

View Profile
Tim is the editor of D Magazine, where he has worked since 2001. He won a National Magazine Award in…

Related Articles

Image
Books

Fun Contest! Win Two Books Written by Seema Yasmin.

All you have to do is answer one simple question.
By 
Image
Books

Julia Heaberlin Wins Statewide Award for Fiction

Take THAT, you troublesome words! Julia totally pwned you!
By 
Image
Books

Watch: Ex-Dallasite Bradford Pearson Talks Eagles of Heart Mountain Via Interabang Books

A former D editor and People Newspapers reporter talks about his new book (virtually) in his old town.