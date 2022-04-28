Friday, April 29, 2022 Apr 29, 2022
‘The Big Lie’ Got Big Help From a Lawyer in Dallas

A lengthy ProPublica story opens with a scene in our fair burg.
This one will take some time. Don’t think you’re going to read it on your phone while you’re waiting for the light to turn green. A couple of days ago, ProPublica and FRONTLINE dropped a joint operation titled “Building the ‘Big Lie’: Inside the Creation of Trump’s Stolen Election Myth.” It runs about 7,000 words. And it starts in Dallas in 2020, in the office of Lewis Sessions, a lawyer and the brother of Rep. Pete Sessions. Lewis’ guest is a man from Venezuela, the former chief of security for Hugo Chávez. The man says he knows how the Democrats used voting machines with corrupted software to steal the presidential election.

No matter that this bogus claim was easily disprovable and that Republican operatives did, indeed, disprove it (before touting it as true). That misinformation became the foundation for the lie that two-thirds of Republicans still to this day believe.

Find the time. Read the whole story.

Tim Rogers

Tim Rogers

Tim is the editor of D Magazine, where he has worked since 2001. He won a National Magazine Award in…

