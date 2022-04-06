Score Free Drinks and Snacks Tonight

OK, stick with me here. At first this is going to sound complicated. But then I’ll make it simple for you.

The complicated-sounding part: the Dallas Institute of Humanities and Culture, in collaboration with Big D Reads and the Communities Foundation of Texas, is playing host tonight to a conversation between a rabbi and a lawyer, moderated by Lee Cullum, about the parallels between Jim Schutze’s Accommodation and Aeschylus’ Oresteia. Here’s how the Dallas Institute describes the gist of tonight’s event, which is titled “Athena’s Accommodation”: “Each text concerns the possibility of a city’s recovery from a painful history of intergenerational trauma. There will be a discussion in which we—together—seek the wisdom of Athena in our own attempt to transcend—to some degree—the injuries of the past.” The two talkers being wrangled by Cullum are Rabbi Nancy Kasten and civil rights attorney Justin Moore. And the event takes place not in one—let’s use some em dashes here—but two locations: the Dallas Institute’s Stroud House on Routh Street and the Nancy Cain Marcus Conference Center, also on Routh Street.

The simple part: there will be free booze and hors d’oeuvres.

Would you like more details, like times and such? Go here. Would you like to attend? We are here to help. The first 10 people to email [email protected] with the correct answer to the following question will snag a ticket. Here is the question: does Luka Doncic play some fun basketball or what?

Good luck.

