Friday, April 29, 2022 Apr 29, 2022
78° F Dallas, TX
Menu

One brand, four magazines.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our incredible journalism, in print and digital.
Subscribe Now
Heroes

Max Glauben, R.I.P.

The Holocaust survivor died at 94, on Holocaust Remembrance Day.
By  |
Image
The Survivor: Glauben came to the United States in 1947, following five years of service in the U.S. Army and stints in five concentration camps over the two years before that. On his wrist he has the tattooed letters KL, marking him for death. Tadd Myers taddmyers.com

Max Glauben was a driving force behind the creation of Dallas’ Holocaust museum, which was reborn in 2019, with the opening of the $78 million Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum. Michael Granberry has the full obit over at the Dallas Morning News. After you’ve finished with that, you might read what Glauben’s friend Harriet Gross wrote for D Magazine in 2019, as the museum was working on a 3-D version of Glauben that visitors can talk to. Harriet’s story was titled “Max Glauben Will Live Forever.”

Author

Tim Rogers

Tim Rogers

View Profile
Tim is the editor of D Magazine, where he has worked since 2001. He won a National Magazine Award in…

Related Articles

Image
Heroes

Carl Cornelius, R.I.P.

The truck stop operator, former mayor of Carl's Corner, and friend of Willie Nelson's died Tuesday.
By 
Image
Media

Ron Chapman, R.I.P.

The radio legend died today at 85.
By 
Image
Media

American Way, R.I.P.

The in-flight magazine was once a vital part of North Texas' media ecosystem.
By 