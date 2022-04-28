Max Glauben, R.I.P.

Max Glauben was a driving force behind the creation of Dallas’ Holocaust museum, which was reborn in 2019, with the opening of the $78 million Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum. Michael Granberry has the full obit over at the Dallas Morning News. After you’ve finished with that, you might read what Glauben’s friend Harriet Gross wrote for D Magazine in 2019, as the museum was working on a 3-D version of Glauben that visitors can talk to. Harriet’s story was titled “Max Glauben Will Live Forever.”

