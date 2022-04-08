Leading Off (4/8/22)

Dallas’ Black Women Judges Reflect on Jackson’s SCOTUS Confirmation. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson became the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court of the United States on Thursday. The Dallas Morning News asked the county’s Black women judges to reflect on the confirmation. They spoke of what it means for their young children, how much representation matters, how it’s “another ceiling broken.”

Arrest Made in Burned Body Found In Kings Highway Alley. Manuel Tellez, of Grand Prairie, was arrested and charged with murder on Thursday and is being held on $1.5 million bond. Police say he stabbed 52-year-old Anthony Moreno to death and then burned his body before leaving it in alley near 1330 Kings Highway.

Five Alarm Fire Displaces 65 Seniors. The Lakeland Hills Senior Living Facility in northeast Dallas went up in flames just after 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Firefighters were able to evacuate all the residents from the three-floor facility. Two firefighters had to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Another Body Found at White Rock Lake. A body was found near Garland Road and East Lawther Drive a little after 11 a.m. yesterday. Police haven’t said much, but this is the second body found in or near White Rock Lake in the last two weeks.

