Leading Off (4/7/22)

Dallas Police Chief, Council Members Want Tighter Grip on Promoters. After a shooting at an outdoor concert last Saturday left one person dead and 16 wounded, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia is promising to cut down “fly-by-night promoters” who throw events without permits. Garcia didn’t say much else about the shooting, nor did he elaborate on whether the promoter of the event or the landowner would face charges. City Manager T.C. Broadnax vowed to sharpen existing ordinances alongside the city attorney.

Father of Slain Toddler Arrested. Dallas police arrested Jalexus Washington Sr. for tampering with evidence related to the shooting death of his 3-year-old son. The boy’s mother, Lacravivonne Washington, remains in jail on child endangerment charges; she told police that her son was shot in a road rage incident, but the autopsy proved that to be false. There were two guns in the car, and WFAA says Washington’s arrest “stems from the concealment of the firearm in the death of Jalexus.”

Arguments Wrap in Federal Challenge of Strip Club Hours. The City Council unanimously voted to require sexually-oriented businesses to close between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. after police said it would cut down on violent crime. The clubs sued, and the matter has been in federal court for a few weeks. Arguments wrapped yesterday, with attorneys representing the clubs arguing that the city used inadequate data to inform its policy, which violates the First Amendment.

Mavericks Get 50 Wins. It’s the first time since 2014-2015 that the Mavs notched 50 wins in a season. They did so against the Pistons and Cade Cunningham. Luka pulled off some passes that broke my brain. They need another win or a Utah loss to clinch home court advantage in the first round. Two more games left.

