Leading Off (4/6/22)

More Charges for Mom Whose Toddler was Fatally Shot. Dallas police added another two charges of child endangerment against Lacravivionne Washington, who brought her 3-year-old son to Medical City with a gunshot wound. The toddler, Jalexus Washington Jr., died soon after. Police haven’t said much about what happened, but there was a gun in the car and the autopsy showed the boy was hit at close range—which means the mother’s story of a road rage incident was impossible.

Tornadoes Hit in Johnson, Collin Counties. The National Weather Service confirms that two tornadoes touched down in Johnson while another hit in Collin overnight Monday. There was some damage in Blue Ridge, but no reported injuries.

Party Had No Permit, Cops Worked It Anyway. News coverage and commentary around the deadly shooting during an outdoor party in southeast Oak Cliff is now zeroed in on the fact that organizers didn’t have a permit. They did have off duty officers working it, who had been approved to do so by their superiors.

Yesterday Was the Hottest April 5 in Record. Today, the Cold Comes. DFW Airport reached 95 degrees yesterday, easily beating the previous April 5 high of 89 degrees in 1935. Generally, the average is in the 70s. Expect highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid-40s for the rest of the week, with the weekend being closer to the season’s average.

