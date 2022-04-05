Tuesday, April 5, 2022 Apr 5, 2022
Leading Off (4/5/22)

Sunny and a high near 90 today
Off-Duty Cops Were at Concert Where 16 Shot. You know that outdoor concert over the weekend in southeast Oak Cliff where things went sideways and one person was killed? Turns out that seven off-duty cops were working the event, which didn’t have the necessary permits.

Charlotte Jones and Shy Anderson Go to Court. Nothing really happened in the divorce proceedings yesterday, but the News was was there to cover it. Which is good. The biggest drama in town right now is this divorce and all the lawsuits flying around the Jones family for children conceived out of wedlock and videos made during sexual encounters. It stinks for the family, but it’s good to see the paper with a bone in its teeth that it won’t let go of.

Vanessa Ogle Forming Record Label. The board chair of the Plano tech company Enseo is starting a label and artist incubator called HigherHill Studios.

Storms Likely Brought Tornadoes to North Texas. We’ve got some folks without power, and the National Weather Service will be surveying damage at the Johnson and Ellis County line to determine whether it was caused by a twister.

Tim Rogers

Tim Rogers

