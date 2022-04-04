Leading Off (4/4/22)

One Killed, At Least 11 Injured in Shooting at Southern Dallas Concert. The shooting happened Saturday night not long before midnight at a concert headlined by a Memphis rapper named Big Boogie. It appears that someone fired a gun in the air, and someone else fired a gun into the crowd.

Storms Headed This Way Later Today. Plan accordingly.

Paul Quinn College Hosts Celebration For Six Championship-Winning Southern Dallas Schools. Paul Quinn’s men’s basketball team earned its third national championship, and welcomed five other champions to join them in a parade at the school’s campus: the South Oak Cliff High football team, and four basketball winners—the DeSoto girls, Duncanville boys, Madison High boys, and Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy.

Mavs Buck Bucks. Does that make sense? I was going for word play there, but sometimes, even I have to admit, I push things a bit too far. Anyway, Luka Doncic and the Mavs defeated Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, and Dwight Powell is playing the best basketball of his career. Huge comeback win after the fellas were blown out on Friday night against Kristaps Porzingis and his new Wizards teammates.

WrestleMania Brings Out More than 150,000 Fans to AT&T Stadium. I had a lot of things happening this weekend, so I’m not sure exactly what all went down, but I do know that Stone Cold Steve Austin made his return. Raw is tonight at the AAC.

St. Vincent Wins Grammy. Annie Clark, the pride of Lake Highlands, took home her third award, this one for Best Alternative Music Album. I would have preferred Japanese Breakfast’s Jubilee in that category, but still a good choice.

Get the D Brief Newsletter Dallas’ most important news stories of the week, delivered to your inbox each Sunday.