The Mavericks Win a Playoff Series. Before we get into how the Dallas Mavericks narrowly escorted the Utah Jazz out of the playoffs, I want to talk about that final play. Watch this. Bojan Bogdanovic literally could not ask for a better look on a game-winner, and he bricks it off the back of the rim. But train your eyes to the top of the key, where Jordan Clarkson is up against Spencer Dinwiddie. The reason Bojan was so open? Clarkson literally run-blocks Dinwiddie about nine feet backwards, taking him out of the play completely and freeing Bogdanovic for an open game-winner. It’s a clever bet that the refs wouldn’t call it—and they didn’t—but it’s also a karmic beauty that Bogdanovic turned into one of Vernon Maxwell’s training camp shooters at the worst possible time. Anyway: Game 1 is Monday in Phoenix at 9 p.m.; the Mavs will have to tighten things up to hang with them. Don’t forget you have permission to stay home today until noon. We said so.

Billy Chemirmir Found Guilty of Murder. Chemirmir is the man accused of killing and robbing 18 elderly victims in North Dallas and Collin County. After a messy mistrial—one juror wouldn’t budge—a second jury took just 45 minutes to enter a verdict of guilty. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole; District Attorney John Creuzot did not seek the death penalty.

Cowboys Draft a Tackle. Fort Worth native Tyler Smith is a Cowboy. He comes to Arlington and Frisco from the University of Tulsa, the third offensive tackle taken in the draft. He’ll likely slide in for La’el Collins, who the Cowboys released to save some money.

Rain May Come Sunday. It sure sounds a lot less certain than it did earlier in the week, but expect a bit of rain on Sunday afternoon. A weak cold front settles in on Saturday, which will jostle things up in the atmosphere enough to up the risk of precipitation.

