Leading Off (4/28/22)

Florida Police Make Arrest in Tobolowsky Murder. Florida police arrested Steven Aubrey in connection with the 2016 murder of Dallas lawyer Ira Tobolowsky. Aubrey had previously maintained his innocence, and police aren’t saying what led to his arrest Wednesday. (You can read more about the case in this 2017 piece by Jamie Thompson.)

Appeals Court Rules Innocent Man Won’t Have to Go Back To Prison. Walter Roy, who spent almost 30 years in prison for a crime prosecutors and police now agree he didn’t commit, won’t have to return to prison. He was serving a life sentence for a shooting in Fort Worth but has been out on bond since the fall, waiting for an appeals court ruling.

Why Did Mark Cuban Buy the Mavericks? As you wait patiently for tonight’s 9 o’clock tip-off, Mark Cuban explained this week how he came to purchase the Dallas Mavericks more than two decades ago, while sitting in the near-empty stands. “I remember [thinking] ‘I can do a better job than this,’” he told Chris Paul during an interview for his series How I Got Here on Bloomberg.

Numerous Opportunities to Be Doused With Water This Weekend. The good news? Spraygrounds all over Dallas will open on Saturday. The bad news? Sunday might be a bust — scattered thunderstorms are predicted. But don’t fret—all 17 locations will be open on weekends until Memorial Day weekend when they will begin daily operation.

