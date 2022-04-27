Leading Off (4/27/22)

Russia Releases Trevor Reed. The U.S. Marine had been sentenced to nine years in prison for a charge that government officials believe was “bogus.” The decision was part of a prisoner exchange with a Russian pilot who was caught smuggling cocaine into the country. Reed, who was born in Fort Worth, has reportedly suffered from tuberculosis and has been jailed for nearly 1,000 days; Russian authorities accused him of attacking an officer in a squad car after a night of drinking. The secretary of state has said Reed “was wrongfully detained in Russia.”

Challenges to Texas Heartbeat Act to be Thrown Out. An appeals judge ordered a district court to dismiss the primary lawsuit challenging the legislature’s attempt to eliminate abortions. The Texas Supreme Court has upheld the law three times, and the federal court’s order essentially dismisses all the challenges still in the court.

Dallas Police Officer Accused of Sexual Assault While on Duty. The department has declined to identify the officer, but the Dallas Morning News acquired the internal report to find what happened. The woman asked for a ride home and says the officer “digitally penetrated” her and has continued to call her since the incident. The officer is on leave, but has not been arrested.

Cold Front Coming. That’ll be this weekend, until then, enjoy lows in the mid-60s and highs in the high 70s.

Get the D Brief Newsletter Dallas’ most important news stories of the week, delivered to your inbox each Sunday.