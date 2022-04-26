Leading Off (4/26/22)

Mavs Win! Let’s check in with the Salt Lake Tribune. The lede from their game report: “The good news: the Utah Jazz’s first half in Monday night’s Game 5 was so bad that the second half couldn’t possibly be worse. The bad news: the Jazz’s first half was sufficiently bad that they also couldn’t recover from it. The worse news: Utah could not have picked a much worse time to have its worst offensive half of the season, as it led to an eventual 102-77 loss, a 3-2 series deficit, and put the team on the brink of playoff elimination. And the worst news: Donovan Mitchell got injured late in the game.” Game 6 is Thursday at 9 frickin’ o’clock post meridian. As long as we’re here, let’s watch Luka make Rudy Gobert look silly:

Luka put the moves on Gobert 👀 pic.twitter.com/DkqlaUHjUs — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 26, 2022

UTD Scientists Create Digital Plasmonic Nanobubble Detection. You heard me. The process uses gold and lasers to execute a rapid viral test that is 150 times more accurate than current tests.

Chemirmir Retrial Gets Rocky Start. The first trial of accused serial killer Billy Chemirmir ended with a hung jury. Yesterday’s retrial started with sheriff’s deputies having to hunt down one juror who’d gone to work instead of showing up at the courthouse because, he said, he’d forgotten about the trial. It’s expected to last a week.

Micah Parsons Continues to Be Awesome. Watch the Cowboys defenseman drop the puck in a minor-league hockey game. Seriously. I’ve watched this video 10 times. It just keeps getting funnier.

Thanks for coming last night, @MicahhParsons11!



We are so sorry for not explaining how a puck drop works. That one is on us. Our bad. pic.twitter.com/WESn2ahUkd — x - Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) April 25, 2022

